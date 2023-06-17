Trent Alexander-Arnold thrived in a midfield role for England in their victory over Malta.

Jamie Carragher has reaffirmed his belief that Trent Alexander-Arnold's future belongs in midfield for Liverpool.

The 24-year-old has served as a right-back for the vast majority of his Reds career - helping the club win six major honours.

But after his form dipped last season, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp moved Alexander-Arnold into a full-back/ midfield hybrid role which rejuvenated his performances.

Against the backdrop of the switch, the Reds academy graduate was given a start for England in the engine room for their Euro 2024 qualifier against Malta on Friday evening. And he thrived in the role, netting a superb 25-yard effort for the Three Lions' second goal in the 4-0 triumph.

There has long been clamour for Alexander-Arnold to be pushed into midfield, having operated there when coming through the youth ranks at Anfield. And Kop legend Carragher reckons Alexander-Arnold could record double figures in both goals and assists if that was the case.

He wrote on Twitter: "This midfield role for TAA will eventually become the norm for club & country!

"He creates plenty from full-back as he will in CM, but the goal he has just scored will happen a lot more in midfield. He could get double figures in goals & assists playing further forward."

On Alexander-Arnold's performance, England manager Gareth Southgate said: “The fact that he’s been playing partly in there with the ball, albeit a bit deeper, I think has helped his transition tonight.

“What was pleasing tonight, he’s getting used to receiving in tight areas with his back to goal, with players behind him.

“Whereas he’s used to receiving on the touchline, with the play in front of him, and he was very comfortable doing that.

