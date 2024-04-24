Jamie Carragher has issued his verdict on the potential appointment of Arne Slot at Liverpool. The Reds are still on the lookout for a new boss after Jurgen Klopp announced he would depart at the end of the season.

Xabi Alonso appeared to be the first choice, but with the former Liverpool midfielder confirming he would be staying at Bayer Leverkusen, the Reds have been forced to look elsewhere. Now, according to multiple sources, Liverpool have approached Feyenoord ahead of beginning talks with their head coach, Arne Slot.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slot’s Feyenoord are currently second in Eredivisie, but he has previously won the Dutch title with the club, also winning the KNVB Cup last week and previously finishing second in the Europa Conference League. Slot has been with Feyenoord since 2021, joining from AZ Alkmaar.

The Dutchman has previously been linked with the Manchester United job, but it looks as though Liverpool could become his next club, with Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim also being heavily linked. In the meantime, Liverpool favourite Carragher has issued his verdict on the potential appointment of Slot, telling Sky Sports: “From Feyenoord to Liverpool is a huge jump and I think it shows at this moment that there's probably a dearth of real top managers out there when you look at who Liverpool are going for.