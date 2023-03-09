Fenway Sports Group are seeking investment in Liverpool.

Jamie Carragher hit out at Paris Saint-Germain as their bid to win the Champions League failed yet again.

And the Liverpool legend issued a stark warning that state ownership does not necessarily translate into success.

PSG crashed out of Europe's elite club competition in the round of 16 for the fifth time in seven years at the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

The Champions League is the trophy that PSG covet most and owners Qatari Sports Investment have spent vast amounts of money on the likes of Lionel Messie, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in a bid to achieve such glory - but it has proved in vain so far.

Fenway Sports Group are looking for investors in Liverpool and sections of supporters have clamoured for Middle Eastern parties to come to the table. Investment from Qatar has previously been mooted.

Speaking on CBS Sports, Carragher insists winning silverware is more than just having a war chest - and expertise in the transfer market is key.

He said: “You can lose to Bayern Munich, of course you can, a big name was going to go out here.

“But to be involved how long they've had Qatari ownership, state ownership, more money than anyone else in the world and buying the best players. To go out five times in the last 16 is a joke, it really is.

“There is a lot of criticism towards Liverpool's ownership; they need more money, they need Qataris or someone from around the world who's got unlimited funds. It doesn't mean anything unless there is expertise in what you're going in terms of bringing the right players in.