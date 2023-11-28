Liverpool are now preparing for a Europa League clash with LASK after picking up a big point against Manchester City in the Premier League over the weekend. Jurgen Klopp's men are all-but through to the next stage of the Europa League, but they will want to win the group to save themselves two extra games in the play-off round.

Liverpool will be delighted with how they have started the season, but they know they have business to take care of over the festive period to make sure they remain on track to compete for the title. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Anfield.

Carragher on January moves

Jamie Carragher has told Liverpool where they need to strengthen this January as they look to mount a title bid. “Liverpool haven’t got a backup for Alexander-Arnold as it’s difficult to get quality to sign to sit on the substitutes’ bench," Carragher said on Monday Night Football.

“I would love Liverpool to acquire a right-back who could play in the big games and push Alexander-Arnold into midfield. That could be the development for Liverpool to play him in midfield. Liverpool haven’t had a player who can score from that range since Steven Gerrard, one that you think has got a chance from 20-25 yards.”

Alisson praise

Gary Lineker and Micah Richards have been speaking about Alisson Becker's importance to Liverpool amid an ongoing injury scare. Lineker said on The Rest Is Football podcast: "He’s [Alisson] brilliant, in fact the two goalkeepers, Ederson and Alisson, they’re right up there in the top few goalkeepers in the world aren’t they."