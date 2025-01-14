Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest to stay six points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Jamie Carragher has implored Liverpool to buy a defender in the January transfer window.

The Reds missed a chance to move nine points clear at the top of the Premier League as they drew 1-1 against Nottingham Forest, who moved up to second spot, at the City Ground.

Chris Wood opened the scoring for the home side in the eighth minute, with Arne Slot’s side well below their best in the first half. Liverpool improved after the break and were level in the 65th minute when Slot’s double change proved inspirational. Only 22 seconds after coming on, Kostas Tsimikas’ corner found fellow substitute Diogo Jota to head home. The Reds had chances after that, with Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels making several fine saves while Mo Salah had a shot cleared off the line by Ola Aina.

Carragher, posting on X, believes that Liverpool did enough to win the game. But he is concerned by Slot’s side’s recent issues in defence and believes a new addition is needed this month. The Kop favourite said: “Liverpool should’ve won tonight, but they continue to create big chances even in the games they don’t win, but the defensive solidity they had at the start of the season has gone. Always look likely to concede. Buy a defender!!!!”

Liverpool were much improved in the second half against Forest. Slot’s men were the first team to score against Forest in six games through Jota’s equaliser. After that, the Portugal international had two efforts well saved from Sels, with Salah and Cody Gakpo also having shots denied.

Slot believes that there are not many teams who will create such clear openings against Nuno Espirito Santo’s side this season and praised an ‘outstanding’ second-half performance. The Anfield head coach told TNT Sport (via BBC Sport): “You need to be a bit lucky with that [substitutions]. We took Ibou [Konate] out at that moment who is normally a big threat on set pieces but we all know Jota can score a goal and Tsmikas has a good delivery. We brought them in to score a goal but they really did it after 20 seconds.

“Their goalkeeper had to make a few incredible saves but their defenders also made some good blocks with quite a few chances. They blocked almost every shot. I could not have asked for more. Second half was outstanding. There are not many teams that can create so many chances against an opponent so defensively strong. unfortunately we couldn't get a second."

"When the goalkeeper has it they go long, which you have to defend firstly, which we did. Then you have to win the second ball. If you win that then they go back in a low block with eleven players around the 18 yard box. It is so, so hard for every team to create here. And at times it was one chance after another, although sometimes it took a long time for the restart."