A return to the Champions League can be regarded as a successful season for Liverpool.

That is the verdict of Jan Molby, although the Reds legend believes it could be 'written in the stars' for Jurgen Klopp to win the only major trophy he's yet to get his hands on.

Liverpool endured an underwhelming 2022-23 campaign by their own high standards. They finished just fifth in the Premier League and failed to challenge for a piece of silverware. As a consequence, the Reds were demoted from Europe's elite competition to the Europa League before significant changes to Jurgen Klopp's squad were made over the summer.

Roberto Firmino, James Miner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita departed at the end of their respective contracts before Jordan Henderson and Fabinho were sold to Saudi Arabia sides Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ittihad. Meanwhile, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch were recruited.

Liverpool have made an encouraging start to 2023-24. After a 1-1 draw against Premier League champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, some are tipping a title charge.

Molby, speaking to LiverpoolWorld at the launch of the Ultimate LFC Experience, believes that a top-four finish should be the chief aim for the Reds. However, Klopp's troops are favourites to win the Europa League, which remains the sole prize that has eluded the German in his Anfield career. With the final taking place just a stone's throw away in Dublin, Molby reckons it could be destiny that Liverpool go all of the way.

"I think, to start with, getting back into the top four," he said. "As much as you get blasé about it when you're in the Champions League but when you're not - and we're not this year - it's not the same. It's great if you win the Europa League and that means Jurgen has won every trophy going.

"But beyond that, as a club like Liverpool, we need to be in the Champions League. The top four, I would suggest, is the only target we have at the moment and anything else will be a bonus. I keep coming back to the Europa League, it's almost written in the stars isn't it?

"People are understanding that it's not a complete rebuild but it's the start of another journey. We're just getting it all together and people would be quite happy. The last time, the first step was [qualifying for] the Champions League.

"As much as people don't want to talk about it, the financial side is important. The Champions League has the finances the Europa League can't compete with so that has to be the first step."

Liverpool's start to the season has taken plenty by surprise given the change to the squad. Certainly, the departures of Henderson and Fabinho were not expected before the great summer disruptors of the summer transfer market - the Saudi Pro League - came knocking.

Both exits have left the Reds with a dilemma to fill the number-six role. Mac Allister has mainly been deployed in the position but is a more natural attacking midfielder while Endo has taken time to acclimatise.

Molby believes the final piece of the jigsaw will be recruiting an out-and-out defensive option in the engine room. He added: "All in all, I'm slightly surprised. It was a curveball who was going to take some of our players. Saudi Arabia decided they'd come and take some of our midfield players but what do you do then? They had a few players in mind and got out of it quite well in terms of the price and what the players have shown.