The Liverpool midfielder will miss several games as he represents Samurai Blue at the Asian Cup.

Japan technical director Masakuni Yamamoto has insisted that Wataru Endo won't be leaving the Asian Cup early to return to Liverpool.

The midfielder heads off to the tournament in Saudi Arabia just as he gained a regular starting berth in the Reds' midfield. Endo struggled to adapt after signing for Liverpool from Stuttgart for £16 million in the summer transfer window.

But Endo has found his feet of late and delivered another impressive performance in Jurgen Klopp's side's 4-2 victory over Newcastle United.

The 30-year-old now heads to in pursuit of leading Japan to Asian Cup glory for a fifth time. It means he could miss up to seven games for Liverpool during that time. That includes a clash against Arsenal in the Premier League on February 4.

As per Japan Times reporter Dan Orlowitz via X (formerly Twitter), Yamamoto has insisted that all European clubs are well aware that Samurai Blue players will be remaining with the national team throughout the tournament.