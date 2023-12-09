Liverpool team news confirmed vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Selhurst Park.

Jarell Quansah starts for Liverpool in today's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace.

The 20-year-old is given the nod to feature alongside Virgil van Dijk at Selhurst Park. With Joel Matip out for potentially the rest of the season with an ACL injury, Ibrahima Konate is rested.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total, Jurgen Klopp has made five changes from the 2-0 win at Sheffield United earlier this week. And a huge boost is that Alisson Becker is once again fit. The goalkeeper has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury but is deemed ready to return to action. It means Caoimhin Kelleher drops to the bench.

Kostas Tsimikas comes back into the defence at left-back in place of Joe Gomes. Alexis Mac Allister suffered a nasty cut at Sheffield United and misses out so he misses out and is replaced by Ryan Gravenberch. Finally, Darwin Nunez again spearheads the attack with Cody Gakpo among the substitutes.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.