Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

‘Not supposed to talk about it’ - Jason McAteer drops big Liverpool double transfer claim

Liverpool are expected to see Jordan Henderson and Fabinho depart in the summer transfer window.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 24th Jul 2023, 12:08 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 12:22 BST

Jason McAteer believes that Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s role for the upcoming season will depend on the Liverpool futures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Both midfielders are moving towards exits from Anfield to Saudi Arabia. Captain Henderson is closing in on reuniting with Kop icon Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq for £12 million. Meanwhile, a £40 million bid from Al-Ittihad for Fabinho has been lodged.

With Jurgen Klopp short on defensive midfield options, Alexander-Arnold starts in the position for today’s pre-season friendly against Greuther Furth. He also took up the mantle in the 4-2 win against Karlsruher, having spent the majority of his senior career as a right-back.

Most Popular

McAteer is on pundit duty for LFC TV and was told he wasn’t supposed to mention the potential exits of Henderson and Fabinho. But the former Reds defender did just that and believes Klopp will enter the transfer market if the pair do depart.

He said: “I know we’re not meant to talk about it but I’m going to mention it. Fabinho and Henderson will play a big part in what happens with Trent.

“If we lose them two, he’s obviously going to have to go into the transfer market. if he gets the players he wants then maybe in that case, Trent will start on the right and drift into the midfielder area like we saw in last season.

“If that doesn’t happen then the door is wide open for him to start in midfield and someone else to take that right-back position.”

Related topics:Trent Alexander-ArnoldJordan HendersonSteven Gerrard