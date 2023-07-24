Liverpool are expected to see Jordan Henderson and Fabinho depart in the summer transfer window.

Jason McAteer believes that Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s role for the upcoming season will depend on the Liverpool futures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Both midfielders are moving towards exits from Anfield to Saudi Arabia. Captain Henderson is closing in on reuniting with Kop icon Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq for £12 million. Meanwhile, a £40 million bid from Al-Ittihad for Fabinho has been lodged.

With Jurgen Klopp short on defensive midfield options, Alexander-Arnold starts in the position for today’s pre-season friendly against Greuther Furth. He also took up the mantle in the 4-2 win against Karlsruher, having spent the majority of his senior career as a right-back.

McAteer is on pundit duty for LFC TV and was told he wasn’t supposed to mention the potential exits of Henderson and Fabinho. But the former Reds defender did just that and believes Klopp will enter the transfer market if the pair do depart.

He said: “I know we’re not meant to talk about it but I’m going to mention it. Fabinho and Henderson will play a big part in what happens with Trent.

“If we lose them two, he’s obviously going to have to go into the transfer market. if he gets the players he wants then maybe in that case, Trent will start on the right and drift into the midfielder area like we saw in last season.

