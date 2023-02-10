Next Leeds United manager latest as Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is backed for the role.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes Steven Gerrard would be a 'great shout' to land the vacant Leeds United managerial job.

The Whites are searching for their new boss after sacking Jesse Marsch earlier this week. Leeds sit just one point outside of the Premier League relegation zone after a 2-2 draw against Manchester United on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Feyenoord supremo Arne Slot is the current favourite to land the Elland Road role.

Liverpool legend Gerrard has been out of work since he was sacked by Aston Villa in October. But Hasselbaink believes that the Reds' 2005 Champions League-winning captain, who guided Rangers to the Scottish title in 2021, could handle the pressure at Leeds.

Speaking to Casinos En Ligne, Hasselbaink said: “The safest bet is someone that knows the Premier League. They have to come in and get Elland Road rocking again. Just look at what Sean Dyche did in his first game at Everton, who have now found a little sparkle. Hiring someone that knows the Premier League is the best solution.