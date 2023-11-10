John Aldridge explains what was 'good' about Liverpool's humbling loss to Toulouse

Liverpool were well short of their best in the 3-2 defeat by the French side.

John Aldridge. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

John Aldridge reassured that Liverpool are still in the driving seat to qualify for the knockout stage of the Europa League despite suffering a loss against Toulouse.

The Reds missed out on moving into the next round of the competition as they fell to a humbling 3-2 defeat. Although Jarell Quansah had a late goal disallowed following a VAR review, Jurgen Klopp's men deserved nothing out of the game.

However, Liverpool remain top of Group A with two fixtures remaining. A win against LASK at Anfield later this month will secure a spot in the last 32 while they can go straight into the last 16 by finishing at the summit.