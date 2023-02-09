Liverpool are preparing to face Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

John Aldridge admits it feels like Jurgen Klopp is making Liverpool team selections ‘of a manager who is not thinking clearly’.

The Reds suffered their latest humbling defeat at the hands of Wolves last weekend. Liverpool fell to a 3-0 reverse, which was their third success Premier League away loss and now languish 10th in the table.

Klopp's side are fraught with glaring problems as they prepare to face Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Monday night.

Alridge, writing for Sunday World, believes that Liverpool have significant issues in midfield - and reckons Naby Keita shouldn't be in the current starting line-up given he’s out of contract at the end of the campaign.

The former Reds striker also believes that Klopp should consider dropping out-of-sorts Mo Salah, who hasn's scored in the past five games.

What’s been said

Alridge said: “I'd hate to see Klopp get to the position where he is fighting against himself to get Liverpool back on track because when they happens, you have to get out of the fire.

“None of us want to see that, but I look at the midfield Jurgen picked yesterday and it feels like a selection of a manager who is not thinking clearly. Naby Keita should not be in the team as he wants away this summer when his contract is up and Thiago [Alcantara] looks like he struggling badly. Young Stefan Bajcetic did well, but the back four had no protection and they made big mistakes to compound he problems.

“Then you look at the other end of the field and Mohamed Salah is so far off the pace that Klopp has to consider dropping him, even if he is lacking experienced replacements.”

Aldridge also gave three reasons behind Liverpool foundering form this campaign.

He added: “When I try to come up with reasons for this disastrous collapse for Liverpool, a few come to mind.

“First of all on Salah; he has not been the same player since he was given this massive new contract last summer and I wondering whether his big pay rise has unsettled the dressing room?

“Then there was this book released by Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders, giving away a few secrets, and you wonder if that had an impact.