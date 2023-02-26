Liverpool dropped more points as they were held to a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace.

John Aldridge admitted it is difficult watching Liverpool turn into a ‘bang average’ side as they dropped more points at Crystal Palace.

The Reds were held to a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park on Saturday and failed to make up ground in the race for the Premier League top four.

Jurgen Klopp's side had won their previous two league games - against Everton and Newcastle United - before suffering a sobering 5-2 Champions League loss against Real Madrid earlier in the week.

Liverpool have stuttered throughout the season and were below par against Palace. Jean-Philippe Mateta missed two golden chances for the home side while Cody Gakpo wasted the Reds' best opportunity in the closing stages.

The Reds’ form has jettisoned from less than a year ago when they fell just two games shy of achieving an unprecedented quadruple.

And former Kop favourite Aldridge believes Liverpool are missing 'proper leadership'.

