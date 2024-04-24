John Barnes names three Crystal Palace stars who are 'ready' for Liverpool move

John Barnes believes Liverpool could look to at least three Crystal Palace players this summer to strengthen their squad.

The London club are currently experiencing their best run of form of the season so far under new boss Oliver Glasner and the eyes of top clubs are setting their sights on a few key names, including Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi.

Liverpool will undergo change this summer with a new manager and new figures at boardroom level that will certainly bring new ideas. And with Joel Matip and Thiago departing plus the possibility of a crop of young players that could also leave on loan, there may be room for additions in defence and attack. And Barnes told Bettors that there are three talented figures at Selhurst Park that could make the step up to Anfield.

“Marc Guehi is a very good player. Guehi is someone Liverpool should be looking at. Even the Palace attacking players like Eze and Olise are players Liverpool could be looking at also. City are also said to be looking at Olise and Eze. Arsenal also. But if Mo were to go and Liverpool wanted to bring in someone to replace him, Eze and Olise are players that I like. Those two alongside Guehi are ready to move up a level.”

Out of those three, Olise and Guehi have been previously linked with a move. Olise has proven to be a fantastic goalscorer and creator who plays off the right-hand side while Guehi has strong experience in the Premier League and proven to be a dependable centre-back who could fill the void of Matip. All three may want to experience a full season under Glasner who has already got Palace playing with a vigour and rhythm that was non-existent during Roy Hodgson’s reign.