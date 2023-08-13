Liverpool appear to behind Chelsea in their pursuit of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

John Henry and other members of the Fenway Sports Group (FSG) hierarchy are reportedly set to be in attendance for Liverpool’s 2023-24 Premier League opener against Chelsea.

And it is said that Henry and the Reds board are ‘frustrated’ at how their pursuit of Moises Caicedo has played out publicly.

Manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Liverpool had agreed a deal - worth a British record £110 million - with Brighton for Caicedo. However, Chelsea have been the frontrunners throughout the summer and the Ecuador international is said to prefer to join the London side. Per The Times, Chelsea are on the brink of a £115 million deal for Caicedo.

According to the Mirror, Henry and Co. left America hoping that Caicedo would indeed be the much-needed replacement in defensive midfield for departed duo Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

However, they will be in the Stamford Bridge boardroom with counterpart Todd Boehly and the atmosphere could be ‘tense’. Chelsea are also trying to sign Southampton’s Romeo Lavia - who Liverpool have had three bids rejected for.