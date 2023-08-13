Register
John Henry arrives at Stamford Bridge amid Liverpool and Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo transfer battle

Liverpool and Chelsea are both battling to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

By Will Rooney
Published 13th Aug 2023, 15:20 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2023, 15:22 BST
John W. Henry and his wife Linda Pizzuti Henry arrive at Stamford Bridge. Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

John Henry has arrived at Stamford Bridge for Liverpool’s Premier League 2023-24 opening fixture against Chelsea.

The Reds and Fenway Sports Group’s principal owner attends his first game since a 2-1 victory at West Ham United in April.

Henry has touched down in the UK amid Liverpool and Chelsea’s battle for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. Jurgen Klopp confirmed at his pre-match press conference on Friday that the Reds had agreed a fee with the Seagulls for £110 million.

However, reports have suggested that the Ecuador international is on the brink of a £115 million move to Chelsea.

Henry, accompanied by wife Linda Pizzuti, has indeed made his way to Stamford Bridge and will be rubbing shoulders with fellow American and Chelsea counterpart Todd Boehly in the boardroom.

