Liverpool and Chelsea are both battling to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

John W. Henry and his wife Linda Pizzuti Henry arrive at Stamford Bridge. Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

John Henry has arrived at Stamford Bridge for Liverpool’s Premier League 2023-24 opening fixture against Chelsea.

The Reds and Fenway Sports Group’s principal owner attends his first game since a 2-1 victory at West Ham United in April.

Henry has touched down in the UK amid Liverpool and Chelsea’s battle for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. Jurgen Klopp confirmed at his pre-match press conference on Friday that the Reds had agreed a fee with the Seagulls for £110 million.

However, reports have suggested that the Ecuador international is on the brink of a £115 million move to Chelsea.