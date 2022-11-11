FSG are looking for new Liverpool investors as John Henry is reportedly a possible bidder for NFL franchise the Washington Commanders.

Liverpool principal owner John Henry is reportedly a 'possible bidder' for NFL franchise the Washington Commanders.

The Reds' owners Fenway Sports Group released a statement earlier this week that they are searching for new investors. FSG have owned Liverpool since 2010 and have hired investment companies Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to conduct the sale, according to The Athletic.

Now the New York Post reports that Henry is potentially looking into a takeover for the Washington Commanders, who are worth a reported $5.6 billion.

A source told the newspaper: “This may be a precursor to him buying the Commanders. John wants to own an NFL team. They will look at the Commanders.”

FSG did not respond to questions for comment, according to the New York Post. FSG already own MLB outfit the Boston Red Sox, NHL side the Pittsburgh Penguins and NASCAR team RFK Racing.

Amazon owner Jeff Bezos and rapper Jay-Z have also been linked with the Commanders.