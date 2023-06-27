Liverpool principal owner John Henry at Anfield. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

John Henry has spoken of his excitement ahead of Fenway Sports Group’s (FSG) new venture.

Liverpool are one of several sports teams that FSG boast in their portfolio. The American group have owned the Reds since completing a £300 million takeover in 2010 while they also are in control of Major League Baseball team the Boston Red Sox and National Hockey League outfit the Pittsburgh Penguin.

And while FSG are seeking a partial sale of Liverpool, having put the club on the market last November, they’ve now added a fresh team to their collection. They have purchased a franchise in the new TGL - a virtual golf league created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy that is designed to attract a new, younger audience of the sport.

FSG’s team will be based in Boston and they will also receive a 3% stake in the TGL. FSG, along with principal owner Henry and chairman Tom Werner are also investors in TGL’s parent company TMRW Sports.

In a joint statement, Henry and Werner said: “We are excited for this new journey as one of the six inaugural TGL teams in honour of a city whose love and passion for sports is unparalleled. Through this new, tech-focused version of the game, New England sports fans will soon have a team of world-class PGA TOUR players to cheer for and redefine for this community what it means to play the game in the modern era.