Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have confirmed their latest venture.

Liverpool’s owners are officially in ‘growth mode’ having recently stepped into the golfing world by purchasing a Boston-based franchise in the new TGL League, which is spearheaded by greats Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

FSG purchased Liverpool in 2010, while they are also at the helm of Major League Baseball team the Boston Red Sox, National Hockey League the Pittsburgh Penguins and NASCAR’s RFK Racing.

Now FSG has taken a further step into golf through its marketing and sales division Fenway Sports Management (FSM) after agreeing a ‘unique sales alliance’ with the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA). It is said that the ‘groundbreaking collaboration aims to further strengthen the LPGA’s growth trajectory while expanding opportunities for FSM in the world of professional golf and women’s sports’.

That will be achieved by FSM’s partnerships team who will ‘assist in developing and selling LPGA partnership assets worldwide alongside FSM’s wide portfolio of sports properties, which include the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club, Pittsburgh Penguins, NASCAR’s RFK Racing, and TGL Boston’.

"This partnership is a game-changer for the LPGA, women's golf and women’s sports,” said LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan. “By partnering with Fenway Sports, one of the world’s biggest and most successful global sports brands, we are taking a significant step forward as we strive to grow our exposure and drive increased value back to our partners and to our members.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This novel approach and partnership will provide the LPGA with access to new and unprecedented resources and networks, enabling us to accelerate our trajectory of growth, further strengthening our position as the leader in women's sports and enhancing our platform to inspire, elevate and advance women and girls, on and off the golf course."

On the deal, FSG principal owner John Henry said: “Commissioner Marcoux Samaan has spoken about the need for infrastructure at the LPGA to help capitalize on the tremendous growth the sport is experiencing.