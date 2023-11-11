John Terry admits Mohamed Salah 'regret' after poor stint at Chelsea in 2014
The former Chelsea defender has opened up about Mohamed Salah's early start in England.
John Terry has admitted that he has great 'disappointment' over not helping Mohamed Salah to settle at Chelsea given what he has gone onto achieve.
Salah, 32, joined Chelsea in January 2014 while Terry was the captain of the club. Signing from Basel, he was a target for Liverpool but he went on to play just 19 times for the Blues.
At the time, Jose Mourinho had the likes of Eden Hazard, Andre Schürrle, Oscar, Willian and Ramires - and Salah found himself at the bottom of the pecking order before then spending the next two seasons on loan in Italy at Fiorentina and Roma where he developed into a fine attacker.
He signed for Liverpool in 2017 for £36m and has gone on to break countless records, win multiple honours and score 196 goals in 321 games - and Terry has reflected on Salah's time at Chelsea, claiming that he did not foresee his rise to prominence from the time they shared together at the club.
"It's my one disappointment as captain because I think I adapted over time, when those guys were there I was probably very strong, and very disciplined on the group," he said speaking on the Obi One podcast.
"That was probably the first sign where they needed an arm round the shoulder, a sit down, could I have maybe help them settle in? For those two players (De Bruyne & Salah) especially, to the levels they've gone to, I'm disappointed in myself as captain, that's a regret I have but I'm delighted they've gone on to be what they've been.
"I wouldn't have said they would reach the levels they have though (when they were at Chelsea) no chance.
"When all players arrive foreign or English, when they didn't speak the language they had a 20-word document with football terms translated like 'man on', 'let it go', 'one-two', just so they understood when they were on the training pitch that they had the terminology," Terry continued.
"I think I did all I can, when those boys arrived, I did all I could to help them settle. Once we was over the white line on the pitch, I was probably too hard on them as well."