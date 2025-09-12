The former Chelsea captain has been discussing the 2025-26 Premier League title race and why he wants Liverpool to retain their crown.

John Terry has revealed that he wants Liverpool to win the Premier League this season over his former club Chelsea in honour and memory of Diogo Jota.

Jota tragically died during the summer when he was involved in a car accident with his brother Andre Silva in Spain. The late striker, aged 28, was a fans' favourite during his Reds career, scoring 65 goals in 182 appearances. Last season, he was part of Arne Slot's squad that won the Premier League, while he also claimed two Carabao Cups and the FA Cup during his time at Anfield.

Jota and his brother's passing left Liverpool's squad, supporters and the footballing world devastated. And it is why Terry, who is a Chelsea legend, wants to see Liverpool retain the English championship.

What’s been said

Speaking on talkSPORT, the former Stamford Bridge captain said: “It's theirs to lose, to be honest. They have a big motivation with the very sad loss of Diogo Jota in their back of their minds as well. I really hope Liverpool to it for that reason alone, to be honest.

“I think they are the strongest side. Man City have shown vulnerability again this season. I'm not sure Chelsea have enough experience to push them and I don't want to put pressure on the Chelsea squad as well. I think it's Liverpool's to lose and I wish them well for it.

“I don't want to put too much pressure on the [Chelsea] boys]. This year, maybe pushing the other teams close we have a chance to be up there and should be because we are Chelsea and any top side or young or experienced players going into the season saying we can't win it shouldn't be playing at the top level. Every Chelsea player should believe we can and win it. Do I think we will? No I don't but I think we will be right up there amongst it."

Not only was Jota a highly talented player but he was also adored all of his team-mates at Liverpool. He left behind his wife, Rute, who he had married just 11 days before his death, and three children.

Slot’s tribute to Diogo Jota

"(Diogo was) a good husband, an incredible dad for his children," head coach Slot told Sky Sports. "Nothing compares to what Rute, his children and his parents are experiencing at this moment.

"The only thing I can say is the way the players have conducted themselves during this difficult time, the way our fans have shown respect for Diogo and his brother, has been incredible.

"He was always himself, players liked him because of that, When we won the league against Tottenham, we were all together, I remember his young children were there, and one of his sons kept wanting to go to the dance floor and every time Diogo joined him - that tells you about the father he was."