Jones, Bajcetic, Thiago: full Liverpool injury list and potential return games

Liverpool return to action when they face Toulouse in the Europa League on Thursday.

A win for the Reds will see them move into the knockout stage of the competition and Jurgen Klopp will be demanding improvements after a 1-1 draw at Luton Town in the Premier League last weekend.

Ahead of the game, here is the latest of the injury front at Anfield with several key players currently on the sidelines.

1 . Curtis Jones - suspension The Liverpool midfielder has now served his three-match Premier League ban but missed out against Luton with a minor issue. Potential return game: Toulouse (A), Thurs 9 Nov Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

2 . Andy Robertson - shoulder The left-back suffered his issue during Scotland’s 2-0 loss to Spain during the international break. He could be out for three months. Potential return game: N/A Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . Stefan Bajacetic - calf After having adductor surgery in March, Bajcetic made two appearances before suffering a muscle problem, which is normal after a long-term problem. Klopp is not putting pressure on the 19-year-old midfielder to make a swift comeback. Potential return game: N/A Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images