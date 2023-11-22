Liverpool have a chance to prove they are genuine Premier League title contenders when they travel to Manchester City on Saturday (12.30 GMT).

Excitement has been building aplenty during the international break, with the hotly-anticipated encounter on the horizon. The Reds and City have forged a modern-day rivalry and they could again be involved in another battle for the top-flight crown.

Liverpool sit second in the table, having made a start to the 2023-24 season that has pleasantly surprised even the most optimistic of fans after a significant squad rebuild. Jurgen Klopp's side sit second in the table.

Yet to challenge current holders City will require some improving. It's widely accepted that Pep Guardiola's men have still to hit top gear and usually don't until the turn of the year.

With the encounter now just days away, here's a look at the injury situation for Liverpool and the players who could be back available.

1 . Curtis Jones - hamstring The midfielder has not played in Liverpool's past five Premier League games after serving a three-match suspension before suffering a setback. Klopp has already suggested Jones should be back after the international break. Potential return game: Man City (A), Sat 25 Nov.

2 . Ryan Gravenberch - knee Klopp was not overly concerned with the midfielder's niggling issue and revealed Gravenberch should be back after the international break. Potential return game: Man City (A), Sat 25 Nov.

3 . Ibrahima Konate - hamstring The defender has a hamstring issue that has ruled him out of France duty. It's said he will be out for around two weeks. Potential return game: Man City (A), Sat 25 Nov.