Jordan Henderson captained Liverpool to Champions League and Premier League glory under former manager Jurgen Klopp.

Jordan Henderson lavished praise on ‘very impressive’ Arne Slot after his scintillating start as Liverpool head coach.

The Reds sit at the summit of the Premier League - and five points clear of champions Manchester City - after earning a 2-0 win over Aston Villa last weekend. Liverpool are also top of the Champions League standings, winning all four games so far.

Slot succeeded Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat during the summer. Klopp achieved legendary status after spending almost nine years as Reds manager, winning seven major trophies including the Champions League and Premier League, and restored the club’s place back at the pinnacle of European football. For those reasons, there was scepticism among the media and opposition fans as to whether Slot could continue Klopp’s magnificent legacy - or if Liverpool would jettison.

The Dutchman has only built on what Klopp left behind so far. He’s won 15 of his 17 games as head coach, losing just once, and Slot has supporters believing a special season could be on the cards.

Henderson was Klopp’s captain for eight years, with the midfielder lifting the Reds’ sixth European Cup and first league title in 30 years. Last month, he visited the club’s AXA Training Centre where he was reunited with his former team-mates. And Henderson, who now plays for Ajax, has been left impressed by Slot and his coaching staff.

Speaking to the Dutch media after Ajax’s 2-2 draw against FC Twente, Henderson - who made 492 appearances for Liverpool - said on Slot’s impact: “So good. I've watched them a lot and the team have had a lift with the manager and the staff coming in. The performances have been outstanding. Every time I've watched them play, they look in full control.

“I went to Liverpool a few weeks ago and met Arne Slot there and his staff and the team. It was very impressive, to be honest. You can see the energy is very good there at the minute. The vibe is good, they look very strong in the league so it's nice to see.”

Liverpool’s season pauses for the international break before they make the trip to basement side Southampton on Sunday 24 November. They then face Real Madrid (Wednesday 27 November) and title rivals Man City (Sunday 1 December).