The moments that you might not have picked up on during Liverpool’s 2-0 defeat of Rangers in the Champions League.

Jordan Henderson comes off during Liverpool’s defeat of Rangers. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool made it back-to-back wins in the Champions League with a 2-0 defeat of Rangers at Anfield.

A Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick and Mo Salah penalty either side of half-time earned the Reds all three points.

Those were the main talking points, but here are three moments you might have forgotten about at the game.

Fans make UEFA point

Those who were among those ugly, repellent scenes outside the Stade de France won't forget.

Those who watched on from home, seeing pictures and videos of family members and friends tear-gassed for no reason as they awaited entry into the Champions League final May haven't either.

Come to Liverpool and almost everyone knows someone caught up in the unjustified and frankly abhorrent chaos ahead of the Reds' defeat to Real Madrid.

Of course, the blame was tried to be pushed onto Reds supporters by the French authorities.

UEFA were in the spotlight, too. It said that kick-off was delayed by 'the late arrival of fans' while Martin Kallen, CEO of events, claimed made fake ticket and ticketless fans claims.

When the Champions League anthem is played before games, it’s usually a spinetingling moment that’s synoymous with Istanbul, Madrid, Olympiacos and the rest.

Not any more. Instead, widespread boos were bellowed from all four Anfield stands.

Justice still hasn’t been served. And Liverpool fans’ ire won’t, either.

Liverpool fans inside Anfield. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Henderson’s frustration

Plenty concurred that Jordan Henderson had his best game for Liverpool this term.

Dropped into a holding-midfield role next to Thiago Alcantara, the captain delivered a superb display.

He was involved in everything both in possession and out of it. Henderson created two chances, completed 58 of his 62 passes, five of his six long passes and made three tackles.

Henderson was enjoying himself and had his tail up as Liverpool smelt blood when they had a two-goal cushion.

However, with a hectic run ahead and having just come back from injury, Klopp withdrew his skipper in the 68th minute.

Given his experience, you'd have expected Henderson to fathom the decision.

Yet it was some frustration which he displayed.

Rather than a slow walk off the pitch and applauding fans, there was a shake of the head from the 32-year-old. Henderson was clearly relishing being out on the pitch, especially after a period on the sidelines.

Of course, this will be well forgotten about swiftly. It probably was as soon as he was greeted by Klopp on the touchline.

But it's a sign that the hunger and appetite from Henderson is very much there.

Klopp’s Kop signal

Jurgen Klopp embraces Trent Alexander-Arnold after being substituted. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

As Trent Alexander-Arnold's song was chanted, there was a whiff of inevitably in the air.

Stepping up from 25 yards from goal, this was his territory. His domain.

Kostas Tsimikas was over the dead ball as well - but everyone knew who'd be hitting the free-kick.

Indeed, Alexander-Arnold took responsibility and whipped his effort into the top corner.

There was a palpable sense of relief when the ball hit the back of the net. Ever since the right-back was omitted from England's squad against Germany last month, talk about Alexander-Arnold and his form has been relentless.

But it wasn't just the goal that will have helped boost Alexander-Arnold's confidence.

The 23-year-old's defensive capabilities have been scrutinised severely. However, he made four tackles to ensure Liverpool kept just a third clean sheet of the season.

In stoppage-time, Klopp made a point to show Alexander-Arnold how much he's appreciated.