When reflecting on the success that Jurgen Klopp has delivered at Liverpool then Michael Edwards deserves a great deal of credit.

There are few sporting directors in world football who held the same cult status as Edwards goes among Reds supporters. Despite his preference to stay behind the scenes, his consummate work carried out was there for everyone to see. Without Edwards, there might not be a sixth Champions League and maiden Premier League title adorning the Anfield trophy cabinet. It's why it came as a hammer blow when Edwards' exit from Liverpool was confirmed midway through last season.

Edwards helped spearhead the arrivals of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Alisson Becker and Andy Robertson among many others. There were few failures when it came to players being brought in.

And even those signings who have not worked out in terms of contributions on the pitch for the Reds, plenty have proven sage when it comes to business transactions alone.

Granted, this summer Liverpool released Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain having paid a combined £87 million for the midfield duo. But the Reds have raised significant funds from player sales in the past.

One of Edwards' shrewdest deals was the departure of Dominic Solanke. Liverpool signed the striker after he departed Chelsea in 2017 with the two clubs coming to a settlement fee rather than going to a tribunal. The Reds valued Solanke at £3 million and Chelsea closer to £10 million. It's fair to say both parties likely reached a compromise.

Things didn't work out for Solanke on Merseyside as he bagged just one goal in 27 games. However, in January 2019, Liverpool made a significant profit when he was sold to AFC Bournemouth for a reported £19 million.

Certainly, Kopites will be hoping that Jorg Schamdtke - recently appointed the club's new sporting director as he succeeds Julian Ward - can pull off similar astute deals.

Indeed, the German could well repeat a similar trick with Fabio Carvalho.

The forward joined the Reds from Fulham last summer for a fee that could reach £7 million. For a teenager who had just helped the Cottagers claim the Championship title, recording 11 goals and eight assists, it looked a bargain. In truth, it was a no-brainer. That figure was a British transfer record in 1995 when Andy Cole signed for Manchester United from Newcastle United. However, almost two decades later, £7 million is a meagre sum of cash.

Carvalho made a bright-enough start at Anfield. He netted a dramatic stoppage-time winner in a 2-1 victory against Newcastle United last August while was handed a start in his maiden Merseyside derby against Everton the following month.

However, Carvalho's involvement in Jurgen Klopp's side soon dried up - particularly after the hiatus of the season for the 2022 World Cup. The 20-year-old played only six times, having featured on 15 occasions before the tournament in Qatar.

In truth, it's scarcely a surprise that Carvalho has been linked with a Liverpool departure heading into this summer's transfer window. Despite his versatility, he's struggled to nail down a spot on either the left wing or in midfield. Carvalho has been lauded for the professionalism he has displayed in training while on the periphery - yet regular action is what he will crave.

A loan exit has not been ruled out by Klopp. There will be plenty of potential suitors interested in a precocious talent. But with RB Leipzig keen on signing Carvalho on a permanent basis, Liverpool could be tested.

Carvalho is young enough to still become an out-and-out starter on Merseyside. It's what Klopp supposedly prefers. But with the Reds failing to qualify for the Champions League next season, they'll take a significant financial hit. Liverpool earned £58 million for reaching the last 16 of Europe's elite club competition this term. If they won the Europa League in 2023-24, not even half of that sum could be expected.

There is a hole in the balance sheet. Of course, Fenway Sports Group will be expected to fund the majority of Klopp's summer recruitment drive. But if additional funds are needed then player sales are the first thing that the Reds boss will ponder.