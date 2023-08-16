Jorg Schmadtke makes ‘surprising move’ as Liverpool bid for 30 y/o Japanese midfielder
Liverpool have reportedly made a bid for Wataru Endō.
Liverpool have reportedly made a surprise bid for Stuttgart midfielder Wataru Endō.
The Reds are said to have turned to the Japan international in their search for a new defensive midfielder.
Jurgen Klopp’s side failed in their attempt to prise Moises Caicedo to Anfield. Despite a £110 million bid being accepted by Brighton, Caicedo instead opted to join Chelsea. The London side also look set to land Romeo Lavia, who Liverpool also had an offer given the green light by Southampton.
Now it is reported by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano that Liverpool have turned their attention to Endo - with sporting director Jog Schmadtke leading the way on the transfer. Endo, 30, has spent the past four years at Stuttgart, scoring 15 goals in 133 appearances.
He also helped Japan reach the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Romano wrote on Twitter: “Liverpool submit formal bid to sign Japanese midfielder Wataru Endō on permanent deal. Negotiations ongoing with Stuttgard — player wants the move as it’s biggest opportunity of his career. Surprising move by Liverpool director Schmadtke.”