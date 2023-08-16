Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have reportedly made a surprise bid for Stuttgart midfielder Wataru Endō.

The Reds are said to have turned to the Japan international in their search for a new defensive midfielder.

Jurgen Klopp’s side failed in their attempt to prise Moises Caicedo to Anfield. Despite a £110 million bid being accepted by Brighton, Caicedo instead opted to join Chelsea. The London side also look set to land Romeo Lavia, who Liverpool also had an offer given the green light by Southampton.

Now it is reported by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano that Liverpool have turned their attention to Endo - with sporting director Jog Schmadtke leading the way on the transfer. Endo, 30, has spent the past four years at Stuttgart, scoring 15 goals in 133 appearances.