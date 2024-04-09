Liverpool pair Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool remain firmly in the Premier League title race with seven fixtures remaining.

The Reds might have dropped points when held to a 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford, but they are still level on points with Arsenal - and one point ahead of Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp’s side also still harbour ambitions of winning the Europa League and face Atalanta in the quarter-final first leg at Anfield on Thursday. They then host Crystal Palace on Sunday.

And as they eye two trophies, Klopp will want as many of his players currently on the treatment table back available. Ahead of both games this week, here’s a current look at the injury list and if any members of the squad could make a return to action.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - knee

Liverpool’s vice-captain hasn’t made an appearance since being forced off in a 3-1 win over Burnley two months ago. However, Klopp revealed last week that Alexander-Arnold could be back in parts of team training this week. However, it’s unlikely he’ll be risked against Atalanta as he’ll need to build up his fitness.

Potential return game: Crystal Palace (H), Sunday 14 April.

Diogo Jota - knee

The Portugal international is in a similar position to Alexander-Arnold when it comes to his rehab. Jota hasn’t played since being stretchered off in a 4-1 win over Brentford on 17 February.

Potential return game: Crystal Palace (H), Sunday 14 April.

Alisson Becker - hamstring

Liverpool’s No.1 goalkeeper hasn’t made an outing for two months. He missed the Burnley victory because of illness before being absent at Brentford when picking up his problem on the eve of the game. Alisson did travel to Old Trafford but was not in the match-day squad although he could be back in training this week.

Potential return game: Crystal Palace (H), Sunday 14 April.

Stefan Bajcetic - other

The teenage midfielder has had a complicated growing-related issues, which has meant the has played just two games since the middle of March 2023. Bajcetic has returned to team training with the under-21s but did not feature in their 1-0 loss at Blackburn Rovers last weekend. It suggests that the Spaniard will need a couple of more weeks before he’s ready for first-team action.

Potential return: late April.

Thiago Alcantara - hip

The Spain international has made just one five-minute outing all season because of his ongoing hip problem. One report has suggested that Thiago is now having physio in his homeland and won’t play again this term ahead of his contract expiring in the summer.

Potential return game - N/A

Joel Matip - knee

The popular defender is back training, having sustained a devastating ACL injury in December that required surgery. Matip is backing running on the grass but won’t be ready to play before the season is over.

Potential return game - N/A

Ben Doak - knee

The teenage winger was forced to have a knee operation in December and has still to make a return to action.