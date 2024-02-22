Liverpool have been blasted with a number of major injury blows in recent weeks and Jurgen Klopp is now without a whole starting team's worth of senior players.

During the Reds' recent win over Brentford, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota were forced off the pitch, while Darwin Núñez and the recently returned Mohamed Salah were also kept out of the squad to face Luton Town. Adding these recent setbacks to the likes of Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool are now spread very thin as they approach the Carabao Cup final.

We've looked at the recent updates on Klopp's injured players and the alarming fact that he could field a legitimate starting 11 with those on the sidelines. Taking into account each player's signing cost or their Transfermarkt value, we've looked at the huge value of talent currently unable to compete due to crushing injuries and fitness doubts.

1 . GK: Alisson (muscle) Signed for Liverpool for £67 million

2 . CB: Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee) Currently valued at £60 million

3 . CB: Stefan Bajčetić (fitness) Currently valued £9.4 million

4 . CB: Joël Matip (knee) Currently valued at £6.8 million