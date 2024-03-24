Liverpool have not had it easy on the injury front this season. A number of fitness problems have ripped through Jurgen Klopp's squad as he pushes to win one more Premier League trophy before he bids farewell to Anfield at the end of the season.

Key players like Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been out for some time now, and others including Luis Díaz and Darwin Núñez picked up issues before the international break. However, there is some good news as some important players could be fit enough to return to the squad when Liverpool face Brighton on March 31st. Others could be back for Sheffield United on April 4th instead.

After gathering up the latest updates, including press conference quotes from Klopp, LiverpoolWorld has put together the full list of current Liverpool injuries and potential return dates for the players in question.

1 . Joël Matip — knee Unless Matip signs a new deal with Liverpool, the expiration of his contract this summer and his ACL injury means he has, for now, played his last game for club.

2 . Thiago Alcantara — muscle Last month, Klopp said there is 'no timescale' on Thiago's return and he is unsure whether the midfielder will play again this season. Like Matip, Thiago's contract is also up this summer.

3 . Stefan Bajčetić — fitness issue Bajčetić has struggled to return to fitness with Liverpool but Klopp said earlier this month that he is 'in his pre-season' and expected to be part of team training following the international break.