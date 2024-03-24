Jota, Diaz, Nunez: Full Liverpool injury list and potential return dates ahead of Brighton clash

Jurgen Klopp could see some key players return to the lineup following the international break.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 24th Mar 2024, 16:00 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2024, 16:09 GMT

Liverpool have not had it easy on the injury front this season. A number of fitness problems have ripped through Jurgen Klopp's squad as he pushes to win one more Premier League trophy before he bids farewell to Anfield at the end of the season.

Key players like Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been out for some time now, and others including Luis Díaz and Darwin Núñez picked up issues before the international break. However, there is some good news as some important players could be fit enough to return to the squad when Liverpool face Brighton on March 31st. Others could be back for Sheffield United on April 4th instead.

After gathering up the latest updates, including press conference quotes from Klopp, LiverpoolWorld has put together the full list of current Liverpool injuries and potential return dates for the players in question.

Unless Matip signs a new deal with Liverpool, the expiration of his contract this summer and his ACL injury means he has, for now, played his last game for club.

1. Joël Matip — knee

Unless Matip signs a new deal with Liverpool, the expiration of his contract this summer and his ACL injury means he has, for now, played his last game for club.

Last month, Klopp said there is 'no timescale' on Thiago's return and he is unsure whether the midfielder will play again this season. Like Matip, Thiago's contract is also up this summer.

2. Thiago Alcantara — muscle

Last month, Klopp said there is 'no timescale' on Thiago's return and he is unsure whether the midfielder will play again this season. Like Matip, Thiago's contract is also up this summer.

Bajčetić has struggled to return to fitness with Liverpool but Klopp said earlier this month that he is 'in his pre-season' and expected to be part of team training following the international break.

3. Stefan Bajčetić — fitness issue

Bajčetić has struggled to return to fitness with Liverpool but Klopp said earlier this month that he is 'in his pre-season' and expected to be part of team training following the international break.

Klopp has said that there is a chance Jones could return from injury in time for Brighton on March 31st.

4. Curtis Jones — ankle

Klopp has said that there is a chance Jones could return from injury in time for Brighton on March 31st.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Jurgen KloppBrightonTrent Alexander-ArnoldPremier LeagueSheffield United