Liverpool have not had it easy on the injury front this season. A number of fitness problems have ripped through Jurgen Klopp's squad as he pushes to win one more Premier League trophy before he bids farewell to Anfield at the end of the season.
Key players like Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been out for some time now, and others including Luis Díaz and Darwin Núñez picked up issues before the international break. However, there is some good news as some important players could be fit enough to return to the squad when Liverpool face Brighton on March 31st. Others could be back for Sheffield United on April 4th instead.
After gathering up the latest updates, including press conference quotes from Klopp, LiverpoolWorld has put together the full list of current Liverpool injuries and potential return dates for the players in question.