The chances of Liverpool being crowned Premier League champions in Jurgen Klopp’s farewell tour have been diminished.

A 2-0 defeat by Everton in the Merseyside derby leaves the Reds trailing in the race to be crowned champions. With four matches remaining, it’s very much a two-horse race between Manchester City and Arsenal.

But Liverpool still have a job to finish. Champions League qualification has yet to be guaranteed and they still need five points to ensure a top-four finish.

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to West Ham United, here’s a look at the latest injury and availability and if any players could return.

Cody Gakpo - other

The forward was a surprise absence for the Merseyside derby as his partner went into labour. As long as all has gone well, Gakpo should be back for Liverpool’s next fixture.

Potential return game: West Ham (A), Saturday 27 April.

Conor Bradley - ankle

The right-back was forced off early into the first half of Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat by Crystal Palace almost two weeks ago. Bradley suffered ligament damage and isn’t expected to be back until week.

Potential return game: Tottenahm (H), Sunday 5 May.

Diogo Jota - muscle

The striker recently returned from a two-month knee injury and hit good form. But after scoring in the 3-1 win over Fulham, Jota sustained a fresh problem and has been ruled out for couple of weeks.

Potential return game: Aston Villa (A), Monday 13 May.

Thiago Alcantara - hip

The midfielder has made just one appearance this season - and that was a five-minute substitute cameo in a 3-1 loss against Arsenal at the start of February. It looks like Thiago won’t make another appearance for Liverpool, with his contract expiring in June.

Potential return game: N/A

Joel Matip - knee

The centre-back was forced to have surgery in December after rupturing his ACL. Matip is back running on the grass but won’t be back in the next month. He’s also out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Potential return game: N/A

Ben Doak - knee

The 18-year-old winger sustained his problem four months ago and had to undergo the knife. Doak posted a photo of himself running back on the grass in training but Liverpool might be cautious with his return.