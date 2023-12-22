Liverpool's Premier League title credentials will be given another test when they welcome Arsenal to Anfield on Saturday (17.30 GMT).
The Reds sit a point behind the Gunners in the table and the outcome of the encounter could have significant consequences on who is crowned champions at the end of the season.
Jurgen Klopp's side have several injury issues heading into the busy festive period and the Liverpool manager will be hoping to get players back soon. Ahead of the Arsenal game, here's a look at the current injury situation and when some members of the squad may return.
1. Alexis Mac Allister - cut
The midfielder was on the end of a nasty challenge in a 2-0 win over Sheffield United earlier this month and forced off in the second half. Mac Allister has missed the four games and may not be available for the remainder of 2023. Potential return game: Newcastle (H), Mon 1 Jan
2. Ryan Gravenberch - hamstring
The midfielder limped off in last Sunday's 0-0 draw against Man Utd and was absent for the 5-1 Carabao Cup win over victory. Gravenberch only had muscle fatigue and Jurgen Klopp has admitted the midfielder might be back this weekend. Potential return game: Arsenal (H), Sat 23 Dec.
3. Diogo Jota - hamstring
The Portugal international went down against Man City with no-one around him before being subbed. Jota is back in training but Liverpool have been cautious so he did not feature against West Ham. There is a chance he may be on the bench against Arsenal. Potential return game: Arsenal (H) Sat 23 Dec
4. Andy Robertson - shoulder
The left-back recently admitted that he has not set a target for when he wants to be back available. The new year has been the earmarked date. Potential return: January