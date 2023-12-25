Injuries are starting to take their toll on Liverpool.
The Reds saw Kostas Tsimikas forced off with a broken collarbone in their 1-1 draw against Arsenal, meaning another player is on the treatment table for the long term. Certainly, if Jurgen Klopp's side are to challenge for the Premier League title then they need as many players fit as possible.
Ahead of the clash against Burnley on Boxing Day, here's the latest on the Liverpool injury front.
1. Luis Diaz - knee
Forced off against Arsenal but that was after a clash of knees and Klopp was not too concerned. Potential return game: Burnley, Tues 26 Dec
2. Alexis Mac Allister - cut
The midfielder was on the end of a nasty challenge in a 2-0 win over Sheffield United earlier this month and forced off in the second half. Mac Allister has missed been absent since and may not be available for the remainder of 2023. Potential return game: Newcastle (H), Mon 1 Jan
3. Diogo Jota - hamstring
The Portugal international went down against Man City with no-one around him before being subbed. Jota is back in training but Liverpool have been cautious. Klopp is unsure if Jota will feature against Burnley. Potential return game: Newcastle, Mon 1 Jan
4. Andy Robertson - shoulder
The left-back recently admitted that he has not set a target for when he wants to be back available. The new year has been the earmarked date. Potential return: January