The journalist has outlined two players that could be on the move in the summer and who Liverpool could sign.

Liverpool's summer window in 2024 is likely to be exciting given that there are some potential areas that need to be filled and journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has teased some options for the club.

The Reds spent big in 2023 as they refreshed their midfield and said goodbye to key figures of recent years in Jordan Henderson and Fabinho as well as Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and brought in the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch in what was a successful window.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the likes of Thiago and Joel Matip are likely to depart in the summer when their contracts expire and Jurgen Klopp is always looking for the perfect addition to bring into his squad - and Liverpool often strike whenever they believe there is a player who is a perfect match for them. Di Marzio, who is a very reputable and established journalist from Italy, has spoken about two players who are likely to be some of the most sought-after signings this summer, with one being linked with a move to Anfield.

Genoa midfielder Morten Frendrup is a figure that has been linked with a move to Liverpool and the 22-year-old has impressed in Serie A this season. It would be another player who can play deep in midfield and it would give them someone for the present and the future who could be dependable in that role, similar to Endo. Speaking to Danish Magazine Tipsbladet, he claimed that Liverpool will face stiff competition for his signature as interest in the Dane is high. “Genoa has sold Radu Dragusin to Tottenham, and they won't be bidding farewell to more top players this summer.

"Here, I'm referring to Morten Frendrup and Albert Gudmundsson, two of Genoa's absolute top players. I am confident that Frendrup and Gudmundsson will be the two most sought-after players in the summer transfer window. There will be interest from the Premier League and larger Italian clubs. They appreciate Frendrup and the fact that he never misses a game. He consistently delivers well every time. He's the kind of player any coach would want on their team.”