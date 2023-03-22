Register
Jude Bellingham drops fresh Liverpool transfer hint whilst on England duty

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder has got fans talking.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 16:12 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 16:14 GMT

Jude Bellingham has got Liverpool fans excited after he was spotted signing a Liverpool shirt whilst away on international duty with England.

The Reds have been linked with the Borussia Dortmund star for over a year and he could move on this summer after three years at the club.

Bellingham, 19, is currently away with the England national team in Italy as they prepare to face the reigning European champions in Naples before returning to Wembley to face Ukraine in their two Euro 2024 qualifiers.

He was spotted by keen observers signing multiple shirts from adoring fans but one stood out in particular; a young fan dressed in a Liverpool jersey was seen holding up a red shirt for the former Birmingham City star to sign.

In terms of the latest news regarding his future, David Ornstein of the Athletic reported that Liverpool are increasingly unlikely to sign Bellingham this summer.

The expected price of over £100m coupled with the financial power of their rivals for his signature has put their hopes in doubt. However, they are still pursuing him but the report claims that Real Madrid and Manchester City are in stronger positions.

Having developed into a key player at the German club despite his age, he also shone for England at the World Cup in Qatar, playing in every game of their run to the quarter-finals.

This season he’s also added more goals to his game, scoring 10 times whilst also assisting six times in 34 appearances across all competitions.

Dortmund are currently top of the Bundesliga for the first time since 2019 as they boast a one-point gap ahead of reigning champions Bayern Munich.

Of course, Bellingham could remain at the German club next season, but with the elite of Europe all battling for his signature, it’s going to be difficult for Dortmund to keep hold of their prized asset.

