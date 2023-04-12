The Italian starred for Inter Milan in the Champions League last night and boasts a wealth of experience.

Liverpool have reportedly pulled out of the race for Jude Bellingham but there’s an alternative signing on the market that is far cheaper and is far more experienced that they could sign.

As first reported by The Times, Klopp and his recruitment staff will now explore signing several midfielders rather than splashing the cash on one player.

Reported targets include the likes of Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher, as well as Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister and Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch.

However, another target they could move for is Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella - a player who has been linked with a move before.

The Italia midfielder even got on the scoresheet in his side’s 2-0 win over Benfica in the Champions League just after the news had broke, as his brilliant header gave Inter the lead on the night.

At 26, Barella is entering his prime years and that’s reflected by the fact he has seven goals and eight assists in all competitions from central midfield this season.

In fact, he offers a threat from midfield unlike any of Liverpool’s current midfield roster whilst also possessing the ability to carry the ball in transition and join attacks but it would mean he would have to be given the license in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield three to go on and be the most advanced player.

He boasts a wealth of experience for club and country, playing a key role in Italy’s Euro 2020 triumph over England as well as totalling over 300 appearances at club level.

Over recent years there have been financial issues at his club, opening the door for a potential move away as Barella is seen as one of their most valuable assets.

With Bellingham’s reported cost said to be over a £100m, Barella emerges as a lower-cost option but one who would still warrant a fee over £60m.

His energy, technical quality and experience would see him instantly become a key player on Merseyside but it’s whether a deal is financially feasible given that their pursuit of Bellingham came down to a matter of cost.

