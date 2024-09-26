Julen Lopetegui. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool earned an emphatic win over West Ham in the Carabao Cup.

Julen Lopetegui reckons that West Ham deserved a ‘clear penalty’ as Liverpool dumped them out of the Carabao Cup.

The Reds started their defence of the competition with an emphatic 5-1 victory over their Premier League rivals at Anfield. The Hammers did take the lead through Jarell Quansah’s unlucky own goal but Liverpool’s reaction was excellent. Diogo Jota levelled before half-time and then put the home side ahead four minutes into the second half.

Mo Salah came off the bench to increase the advantage. Then after West Ham saw Edson Alvarez given a second yellow card which reduced them to 10 men, Cody Gakpo’s late double earned Liverpool a tie against Brighton in the fourth round.

However, when the game was level, the Londoners thought they should have had a penalty when the ball hit the arm of Joe Gomez. And after Jota had put Liverpool ahead, the Hammers wanted a spot-kick when Kostas Tsmikas blocked a cross. The Hammers also claimed that Gakpo was offside in the build-up for Jota’s equaliser.

Lopetegui, who is under pressure from sections of West Ham fans after taking over as head coach in the summer, reckons the scoreline did not reflect his side’s performance. He said: “I don’t think that we deserve this score. I think that we have been in the match, in a lot of moments, even better than them.

“I prefer not to talk a lot about the referee because it’s very clear for me today. The key decision is that one goal is offside but [it] can happen, it’s one mistake. The second one was a penalty that happened. In the end, the most important thing is when we have chances to score, we didn’t and have to improve.

“To win this kind of matches, you have to stay close. That only mistake we made in the first half, we suffered. After the third goal and the red card it was much more difficult. The last part of the match was very bad for us.”