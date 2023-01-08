x

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui lamented why his side were denied a late winner against Liverpool.

Toti Gomes thought he’d booked the Molineux outfit’s place in the FA Cup fourth round when he finished from close range in the 80th minute of Saturday night’s clash.

However, a Wolves player was adjudged to have been offside in the build-up and the goal did not stand. Liverpool held on to earn a 2-2 draw, with the tie now heading for a replay.

Most watching were confused why the goal did not stood and Lopetegui was equally as frustrated. He said that Wolves’ tactical camera proved it should have counted.

Lopetegui said: “The offside that we had – we have seen it, the offside doesn’t exist, I’m sorry - it’s impossible. Someone has told him [the referee] it’s offside but we’ve seen the images, it doesn’t exist. The decision is wrong. I make mistakes every day, and sometimes they do too. It is a pity, because I’m sorry, it’s not offside.”

When asked why he was so sure, Lopetegui replied: “Our tactical camera. At the time I have seen the replay and it was better in the dressing room.”

Mo Salah scored Liverpool’s second goal in the 52nd minute after Darwin Nunez equalised on the stroke of half-time.

But Salah’s strike was also controversial as he was offside when Cody Gapko crossed the ball - but because Toti headed it, the Egyptian was adjudged to have been in play.

On Salah’s goal, Lopetegui said:”It is the same in all the leagues. My opinion is we have to talk a lot with the referees about this sort of situation. Mohamed Salah was offside before Toti touched the ball, so he got an advantage. Toti, of course, is only going for it because of the offside player.