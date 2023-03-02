Liverpool picked up a 2-0 victory over Wolves in the Premier League courtesy of goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah.

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui admitted his side deserved nothing from their defeat against Liverpool.

The Reds kept their Premier League top-four hopes alive with a 2-0 victory over the Molineux side at Anfield on Wednesday night. Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah were on target in the second half to move Liverpool up to sixth in the table.

Lopetegui was honest in his assessment of Wolves’ loss and felt that his troops could not overcome the intensity of Liverpool’s press.

The former Real Madrid chief said: "It's frustrating that we didn't get anything here, but above all because we didn't deserve to get anything.

"They overcame us, in my opinion, very clearly. Maybe the first half was more balanced, but in the second half we didn't keep that rhythm that they demand and in the end they scored.

"We've lost one match and it's a pity, but we have to change our mind very fast, because in three days we have another very important match. Maybe that's the best news for today, that we have another match in three days. This wasn't a good match for us. We tried to put more pace up front with Adama [Traore] because they were pressing very high and aggressively.