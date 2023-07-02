Julien Naglesmann has told Liverpool what is ‘exceptional’ about Dominik Szoboszlai

The excitement over Dominik Szoboszlai's Liverpool arrival is building.

It appears it's a case of when not if, the midfielder will officially become the Reds' second signing of the summer transfer window after Alexis Mac Allister.

Considering it was suggested that Jurgen Klopp's side had a lot to do to secure Szoboszlai's signature when it first emerged Liverpool were interested on Wednesday, things have moved at a swift pace.

The Reds informed RB Leipzig on Friday evening that the 22-year-old's release clause of £60.1 million would be met. Since then, further discussions have been held and Szoboszlai has arrived on Merseyside for his medical.

The lure of working with Jurgen Klopp has undoubtedly played its part. The Hungary captain has previously eulogised the Liverpool supremo and told he'd love to learn under Klopp.

Indeed, Szoboszlai will be learning from one of the world's best managers. Some believe that there is no matter. Others only place the German behind Pep Guardiola and maybe third to Carlo Ancelotti.

Szoboszlai will be determined to take his game to the next level at Anfield. He's still well away from his peak years and has plenty of scope for improvement.

Someone who has helped Szoboszlai to where he is in his career is Julien Naglesmann. The former Bayern Munich boss was in charge of Leipzig when Szoboszlai was signed for €20 million from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020. That piece of business has proven astute as the ex-Liefering man has gone on to record 20 goals and 22 assists in 91 games for Die Roten Bullen - as well as helping the club win the DFB-Pokal back-to-back in the past two seasons.

Nagelsmann has worked with some of the world's best players. And in December 2020, he spoke about the qualities of Szoboszlai.

Speaking after the signing of Szobozlai, Nagelsmann said: "We spoke shortly after his arrival. Dominik is a very nice young man and makes a good impression, especially in terms of his physicality.

“He can play at different positions in attacking midfield. The intense nature of his position requires a lot from players, which is why he will definitely help us in that area.

“He’s got an exceptional right foot and has a knack for set pieces as well. He’s definitely a candidate to set up plenty of goals and to score several himself as well. I’m convinced that his self-confidence will be high when he joins us and that he will be of great help to the team.”

Intensity is the main attribute that Klopp demands from Liverpool. At their best, the Reds are a paragon of a pressing side that can overwhelm any team into submission. Liverpool's midfield was arguably biggest flaw during a largely lacklustre 2022-23 season. Energy and vigour were at a paucity.