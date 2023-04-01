Liverpool have been linked with the likes of Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and Chelsea’s Mason Mount.

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Liverpool will spend money on new players in the summer.

The Reds are expected to bring in several faces in the transfer window amid an underwhelming 2022-23 season. Liverpool face an uphill batle to finish in the Premier League top-four and qualify for the Champions League for a seventh successive season.

Midfield is the area of the current squad that most agree needs replenishing. However, recruits are set to come at a cost. Jude Bellingham is the top target yet Borussia Dortmund could demand a fee of more than £100 million. Meanwhile, Mason Mount - who is at a deadlock with Chelsea over a new contract - has reportedly had a £70 million price tag slapped on his head.

If Liverpool miss out a Champions League spot, they’ll have a significant deficit in their balance sheet.

But Klopp has vowed that the Reds will put their hand in their pocket.

Ahead of today’s trip to Manchester City, asked if Liverpool can spend £100 million on one player, Klopp said: “We never speak about these kind of things. We will spend in the summer - that's what I can say. The club will spend in the summer, definitely.