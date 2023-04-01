Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
15 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
16 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
16 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
17 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
18 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Jurgen Klopp responds to £100m-plus Liverpool spending question and makes transfer vow

Liverpool have been linked with the likes of Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and Chelsea’s Mason Mount.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 31st Mar 2023, 22:35 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 05:00 BST

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Liverpool will spend money on new players in the summer.

The Reds are expected to bring in several faces in the transfer window amid an underwhelming 2022-23 season. Liverpool face an uphill batle to finish in the Premier League top-four and qualify for the Champions League for a seventh successive season.

Midfield is the area of the current squad that most agree needs replenishing. However, recruits are set to come at a cost. Jude Bellingham is the top target yet Borussia Dortmund could demand a fee of more than £100 million. Meanwhile, Mason Mount - who is at a deadlock with Chelsea over a new contract - has reportedly had a £70 million price tag slapped on his head.

Most Popular

If Liverpool miss out a Champions League spot, they’ll have a significant deficit in their balance sheet.

But Klopp has vowed that the Reds will put their hand in their pocket.

Ahead of today’s trip to Manchester City, asked if Liverpool can spend £100 million on one player, Klopp said: “We never speak about these kind of things. We will spend in the summer - that's what I can say. The club will spend in the summer, definitely.

“For who and how many and stuff like this, there's nothing to say.”

Jurgen KloppChampions LeaguePremier League