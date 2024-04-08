'That's how life is' - Jurgen Klopp admits he has 'bad news' after Liverpool draw against Man Utd
Jurgen Klopp saluted Jarell Quansah’s response after his crucial error that contributed to Liverpool dropping points in the Premier League title race against Manchester United.
The Reds were held to a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford, which put them back on level points with leaders Arsenal but trail on goal difference. Luis Diaz put Liverpool ahead in the first half and should have gone into the break with a healthier advantage.
The home side were then gifted a chance to get level in the 49th minute when Quansah’s loose pass gave possession to Bruno Fernandes, who spotted Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher off his line and finished with a first-time shot from the centre circle. That have United momentum and Kobbie Mainoo put them ahead in the 67th minute.
However, the Reds managed to salvage a point when Harvey Elliott was hacked down by Aaron Wan-Bissaka inside the box and Mo Salah scored from the penalty spot with seven minutes remaining.
Quansah has enjoyed a fine breakthrough season as he made his 27th appearance of the campaign against United. The 21-year-old has a bright future ahead of him, although Klopp admitted more defensive mistakes will be inevitable. The Liverpool manager told reporters at his post-match press conference: “Look, as a professional football player – [and] he will play in the Premier League, he will play for Liverpool – I have the bad news: it will not be his last mistake, unfortunately, but that’s how life is.
“I thought he dealt extremely well with it and the boys dealt well with it. That’s part of the business, that’s part of the game. We want to play football, we want to keep the ball, we want to have the ball, we want to be playing [in the] build-up, all these kind of things. It is not a great situation but how I said, there were bigger mistakes in football and they were not used, but Bruno saw the opportunity and took it and that’s how it is. So, absolutely no blame or whatever, not at all, no criticism. That just happens, he will learn from it and that’s the best thing that can happen.”