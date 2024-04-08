Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on April 07, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp saluted Jarell Quansah’s response after his crucial error that contributed to Liverpool dropping points in the Premier League title race against Manchester United.

The Reds were held to a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford, which put them back on level points with leaders Arsenal but trail on goal difference. Luis Diaz put Liverpool ahead in the first half and should have gone into the break with a healthier advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The home side were then gifted a chance to get level in the 49th minute when Quansah’s loose pass gave possession to Bruno Fernandes, who spotted Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher off his line and finished with a first-time shot from the centre circle. That have United momentum and Kobbie Mainoo put them ahead in the 67th minute.

However, the Reds managed to salvage a point when Harvey Elliott was hacked down by Aaron Wan-Bissaka inside the box and Mo Salah scored from the penalty spot with seven minutes remaining.

Quansah has enjoyed a fine breakthrough season as he made his 27th appearance of the campaign against United. The 21-year-old has a bright future ahead of him, although Klopp admitted more defensive mistakes will be inevitable. The Liverpool manager told reporters at his post-match press conference: “Look, as a professional football player – [and] he will play in the Premier League, he will play for Liverpool – I have the bad news: it will not be his last mistake, unfortunately, but that’s how life is.