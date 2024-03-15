Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp admitted that he 'lost it a bit' when picking up a yellow card in Liverpool's victory over Sparta Prague.

The Reds cruised to a 6-1 victory in the Europa League last-16 second leg at Anfield - ensuring a 11-2 triumph on aggregate. The home side were four goals ahead inside 14 minutes through Darwin Nunez, Bobby Clark, Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dominik Szoboszlai continued the rout in the second half before Gakpo doubled his tally. However, despite Liverpool coasting into the quarter-finals of the competition, Klopp was left incensed on the touchline when Jarell Quansah was booked. The Reds manager's reaction resulted in him being cautioned.

Klopp admitted that his ire was because Liverpool wanted to make a substitute that the fourth official was signalling - with Quansah being replaced by Virgil van Dijk - but he feared that Conor Bradley could have picked up an injury.

Asked why he got so mad about getting a yellow card, Klopp responding with a roaring laugh and joked: "First and foremost, because I'm an idiot.

"Actually, the thing is we wanted to change, and the fourth official was showing it, but the ref let the game go on and then we got the yellow card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad