Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool player has suffered blow ahead of Southampton clash

Roberto Firmino has been left out of Brazil’s squad for the World Cup.

Jurgen Klopp admits that Roberto Firmino suffered a 'blow' by missing out on a place in Brazil's World Cup squad.

The striker was omitted from manager Tite's 26-man set-up for the tournament in Qatar, which starts next week.

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus and Tottenham's Richarlison were instead favoured as forward options, despite Firmino scoring eight goals in 20 appearances this season.

Klopp revealed that he's spoken to the 31-year-old about being left out of Brazil's squad and he's disappointed.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool's clash against Southampton at Anfield, Klopp said: "A blow, definitely. You couldn't see it in training but definitely that is clear. It was one for me, to be honest.

"I am in between. I am happy we have Bobby but he deserves it. I think he deserves everything in the world and it just shows how good, how incredibly talented the Brazilian squad is when they can leave out a player like Bobby Firmino - madness.

Advertisement

“Of course, we will talk, did already, maybe will do again. He is fine but, yes, how everyone can imagine he's very disappointed. That's it.”