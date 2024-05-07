Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp admitted that Alisson Becker was not happy Liverpool did not keep a clean sheet in the victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds bounced back to winning ways with a 4-2 triumph in Klopp’s penultimate game at Anfield. Amid a tough run of form that saw them drop out of the Premier League title race, Liverpool were back to their best against Spurs. They romped into a four-goal lead within an hour through efforts from Mo Salah, Andy Robertson, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott.

But Liverpool allowed Ange Postecoglou’s side back into the game, with Richarlison and Son Heung-min reducing the arrears. As a result, it means the Reds have failed to record a shutout in their past nine league games. What’s more, since returning from a hamstring injury, Alisson has conceded in all five appearances.

And Klopp confessed that the goalkeeper was not pleased despite Liverpool picking up three points.

The Liverpool boss said: “Did I expect us to be 4-0 up? No. Did I expect us to be at 4-2 and Ali has to make two more worldie saves? No. But when you think about it, it's really not unlikely because before the game Aston Villa lost and it means for Tottenham, if they win, they are fully back in the fight for the Champions League. For us, it means we are third – we cannot change that probably anymore in either direction. We spoke before the game about it that for high-performance sports, you need to be motivated. Actually, three points should be enough but it's not always. For the boys, it was today, I loved that.

But then you are 4-0 up, play a really good game and we lost a bit of organisation – that's now human, it's not great but it's human. What you saw as well, Tottenham are Tottenham, they are really good and when you let them [play] then they are especially good, so that's what happened. That's why you try so hard to keep the momentum because when you lose it, it then not only means you lost it, it means probably the other team has it and that can lead to really strange situations. We were outstanding until we were not good, until we were alright again and then in that moment then we could obviously score the fifth and sixth, didn't do that but that's all fine.

