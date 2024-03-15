Jurgen Klopp admits £36m Liverpool player hasn't trained ahead of Man Utd as triple injury update given
Jurgen Klopp has provided a Liverpool injury update ahead of Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Ibrahima Konate has missed the past two matches after limping off in the 5-1 win over Sparta Prague in the Europa League last-16 first leg last week. Klopp had been hopeful that the centre-back would be available for the United encounter.
Konate has been named in France's squad for the international break next week. However, Klopp admitted at his pre-match press conference that the former RB Leipzig defender, signed for £36 million in the summer of 2021, is likely to miss out against United.
The Liverpool manager said: "Ibou didn’t train today, we have to see if he can train tomorrow. It will be a tight, tight race we will probably lose but we don't know."
Meanwhile, Ryan Gravenberch was back in Liverpool training earlier this week. The midfielder suffered ankle ligament damage in the Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea at Wembley. He should be back on the bench against United. Klopp added: "Ryan trained today so he’s ready as well. Some of the others after the international break."
Bobby Clark came off in the second half of the 6-1 routing of Sparta in the second leg at Anfield last night, having scored his maiden senior goal in the eighth minute. Klopp had been concerned about the 19-year-old midfielder but has subsequently allayed fears. Klopp said: "Bobby feels much better. He got a knock there, a little swelling and that led to the feeling it might be more serious but it's not so he’s fine."