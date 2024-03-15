Ibrahima Konate was forced off in Liverpool's win over Sparta Prague. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has provided a Liverpool injury update ahead of Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Ibrahima Konate has missed the past two matches after limping off in the 5-1 win over Sparta Prague in the Europa League last-16 first leg last week. Klopp had been hopeful that the centre-back would be available for the United encounter.

Konate has been named in France's squad for the international break next week. However, Klopp admitted at his pre-match press conference that the former RB Leipzig defender, signed for £36 million in the summer of 2021, is likely to miss out against United.

The Liverpool manager said: "Ibou didn’t train today, we have to see if he can train tomorrow. It will be a tight, tight race we will probably lose but we don't know."

Meanwhile, Ryan Gravenberch was back in Liverpool training earlier this week. The midfielder suffered ankle ligament damage in the Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea at Wembley. He should be back on the bench against United. Klopp added: "Ryan trained today so he’s ready as well. Some of the others after the international break."