Jurgen Klopp has admitted he's unsure if Dominik Szobsozlai will be back for Liverpool's Carabao Cup final against Chelsea at the end of the month.

The midfielder, signed for £60 million from RB Leipzig last summer, has suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury. Szoboszlai recently missed four games but made a goalscoring return to the Reds' starting line-up in their 4-1 routing of Chelsea at Anfield.

However, Szoboszlai did not feature in last Sunday's 3-1 loss against Arsenal. He'll again be absent for tomorrow's clash against Burnley.

And with Liverpool facing Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday 25 February for the first piece of silverware up for grabs this campaign, it's unclear if Szoboszlai will be available.

Klopp told reporters: "Dom is running outside at the moment in the winter rain. Not ready for tomorrow then we have to see. It’s pretty much what he had before, it’s really not good that he got it again. He didn’t feel a great issue but when we saw the pictures, we just had to take him out.

"We’re fighting for days if you want. Is it Brentford, is it the final or after the final? I don’t know."