Jurgen Klopp reveals why he’s ‘afraid’ of Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez

The Uruguayan has been in great form for Liverpool in recent weeks and will be looking to continue it against Luton this weekend.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes that Darwin Nunez’s brilliant early-season form is ‘just the start’ and it’s scary to think about the heights he could hit.

The Uruguayan scored a fine goal against AFC Bournemouth in midweek which helped his side advance to the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup. It was his seventh goal of the season so far.

Nunez, who has also turned provider on five occasions this term, currently contributes a goal or assist every 56 minutes across all competitions. He is in red-hot form at the start of the new campaign.

When asked about Nunez during his press conference, Klopp claimed that he is in a completely different place now compared to last season and that his potential is scary.

"It’s completely different now. It was hard for him and hard for me. You see this incredible talent and you want to unfold it,” Klopp said.

"I am a manager who can help a player. I do that by communicating. I was not able to do that because I don’t speak Spanish and he doesn’t speak English, but his English is much better. When you see him around the building, everything is different.

"He’s in a very good moment and this is still only the start for him. Long may it continue. I’m afraid of the heights he could reach."

Nunez, 24, arrived at Liverpool off the back of a 34-goal season for Benfica, which came after a year of struggles. His Liverpool career has panned out the same way so far, as he had issues with settling in last term.

However, this season he is transformed. He looks fitter, and more focused and has shown clear technical improvements with his ball-striking, link-up and first touch - he is looking like the real deal.

A successful season would see him better the 15 goals he managed in all competitions last year and he will have plenty of chances to do so across the Europa League, domestic cups and the league.

Currently, he is still battling the likes of Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota, who both have been in good form this season, for the central striking role, but Nunez has often thrived off the bench.