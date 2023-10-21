Jurgen Klopp agrees with every Everton fan after Liverpool’s Merseyside derby victory
Liverpool earned a 2-0 victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby.
Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool were fortunate to not have been reduced to 10 men in their Merseyside derby victory over Everton.
The Reds claimed a 2-0 win at Anfield courtesy of a Mo Salah double. Everton were forced to play with more than half of the game with a numerical disadvantage after Ashley Young was sent off in the 37th minute.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Yet the Toffees felt that Liverpool also should have had a man dismissed when the game was still goalless. Ibrahima Konate was already on a booking when he hauled down a breaking Beto. However, Konate escaped a second caution - and was substituted swiftly afterward.
Salah went on to the deadlock for the home side from the penalty spot in the 75th minute following a VAR review for handball before the Egyptian sealed the three points in stoppage-time.
Speaking to the BBC, Liverpool manager Klopp said: “I liked it a lot. It is a derby, you have to consider different stuff With a better last pass in the first-half we are three nil up. Our counter attacks and good offensive transitions we should have scored and didn’t.
“We didn’t allow them to do what they wanted. We were clear in the challenges. It is difficult because it was a deep block and they adapted slightly and set up to our strengths.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“I liked a lot of moments and then the red card was pretty influential in the game. I wanted us to be calm and ignore that we were one man up. It is difficult in the stands because it’s like now you have to create with each possession and it took a while until we got chances. And then the penalty. I saw it back and it is a clear penalty. Ibrahima, could have gone, yes. It could have happened obviously and then we took him off and from that moment we were solid and compact.”