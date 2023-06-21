It was the division that Rafa Benitez raided as soon as he took the reigns at Anfield in 2004. After guiding Liverpool to Champions League glory in his first season, there was little wonder why he constantly returned to it.

Xabi Alonso, Luis Garcia, Pepe Reina and Fernando Torres were plucked from the Spaniard's homeland during his time six years as Reds manager. The quartet, along with Benitez, would go on to etch themselves into club history. Alvaro Arbeloa, Maxi Rodriguez and Fabio Aurelio also proved hits.

Meanwhile, Gerard Houllier's decision to recruit Jari Litmanen from Barcelona in the 2000-01 treble-winning season was sage.

Brendan Rodgers didn't have as much success when he opted to recruit from La Liga. Nuri Sahin failed to hit the heights many expected after he arrived on loan from Real Madrid in 2013. The less said about Iago Aspas and Luis Alberto the better - although, in fairness, got their careers back on track after departing. In addition, Alberto Moreno never convinced that he was the answer at left-back.

Still, there is persistently bevy of in Spain's top division. Real Madrid and Barcelona may dominate but there have been plenty to make the move to the Premier League and thrive. Kopites know that too well.

Indeed, it's a market that Liverpool have expressed interest in during the summer transfer window. Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga is on the Reds' radar as they plot a midfield rebuild. The 21-year-old enjoyed an excellent 2022-23 campaign as he plundered 11 goals and four assists in 40 appearances for a side that finished just 13th in the table.

With a reported £34 million release clause in his Celta contract, Veiga would certainly fit the bill. The fee appears reasonable while the Spain under-21 international is still to hit the peak of his powers. He'd have a sell-on value if he did develop markedly and one of the powerhouses in his mother country came knocking with a colossal offer that couldn't be refused.

And, interestingly, if Liverpool were to recruit Veiga then it would be the first senior signing from La Liga that Jurgen Klopp makes in his time as manager.

The Reds' decision to sign Stefan Bajectic from Celta Vigo has already bore fruit. The midfielder enjoyed a breakthrough season last term as he made 19 appearances before an abdomen injury suffered in March ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

However, when he was brought to Anfield, Bajcetic was only 16. The Reds had to beat a change of Brexit rules to get the deal over the line on New Year's Eve of 2020. Bajcetic was signed very much for the future rather than the present and is ahead of where many would have envisioned at this stage of his career. He was still eligible to play for the under-18s when impressing against the likes of Newcastle United, Chelsea and Everton on the main stage.

The division that Klopp has pillaged most (senior players only), the Bundesliga, isn't a great surprise. Eight signings have come from Germany which include Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Thiago Alcantara.

Seven have been from the Premier League with Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota being recruited. Interestingly, the same amount have come from the Championship with Gini Wijnaldum, Andy Robertson and Xherdan Shaqiri all being prised to Merseyside following relegations with Newcastle, Hull City and Stoke respectively.

Italy has given Liverpool Mo Salah and Alisson Becker, along with Arthur Melo. Portugal has delivered Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, Fabinho was recruited from France and Cody Gakpo was brought over from Holland. Even the less renowned leagues in Greece (Kostas Tsimikas) and Austria (Takumi Minamino) have been plundered.